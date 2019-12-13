Reflections Premiere New Song & Music Video “From Nothing” From Upcoming New Album “Willow” Due In February
Reflections are back with their first new song since 2016 called “From Nothing“. The single comes via a music video streaming for you below. It’s the first track from their impending new record “Willow“, due out February 20th.
