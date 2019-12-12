Defiler Premiere New Track & Music Video “Canaanite”
Defiler return with their first new song in many years. That track comes via a Chris Wilson-helmed music video for their new single “Canaanite“, which you can stream below. Further details regarding the group’s future plans have yet to be announced.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kolten Wong City (Scour, Etc.) Premieres New Songs
- Next Article:
Reflections Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Defiler Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.